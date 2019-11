Two people have been injured following a crash in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

The collision involving two vehicles happened on Manchester Road shortly before 8pm this evening (Sunday).

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent firefighters from Whaley Bridge and Chapel fire stations to the scene. Initial reports had suggested people were trapped in the vehicles.

A spokesperson added two casualties were left in the care of paramedics.

Derbyshire Police also attended the scene.