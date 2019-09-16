Temporary traffic lights removed on major Buxton road

A utilities provider has apologised to Buxton motorists for the disruption caused by temporary traffic lights on Fairfield Road.

The traffic signals were installed on Sunday to enable Severn Trent Water to carry out repairs to a hydrant near the junction with Marlow Street.

But as a result motorists were left facing lengthy delays on the drive into Buxton and through the town centre, with surrounding routes gridlocked.

Local bus services in the area were also affected by the works.

The disruption was further compounded by the closure of a section of Dale Road to repair a burst water main, and part of Lightwood Road due to ongoing work on an underground culvert.

A spokesperson for Severn Trent said: "We’d like to apologise to drivers but, for safety reasons, we needed traffic lights in place while we repaired a hydrant on Fairfield Road.

"The good news is that we’ve finished the work ahead of schedule."

The temporary lights were withdrawn on Monday afternoon.