More roads closed as floods continue in Derbyshire

Additional road closures have been put in place due to flooding in Derbyshire.
Here is the updated list according to Derbyshire County Council:
Derbyshire Dales
- Abney Road, Abney to the Gliding Club - closed because of a landslip and likely to remain so for some time.
- Park Lane, Rodsley, Ashbourne - closed because of flood damage
- A6020, Bakewell Road, between Hassop Cafe roundabout and turn off for Great Longstone - closed because of a flood and a stuck car.
North East Derbyshire and Bolsover
- Buttermilk Lane, Shuttlewood - closed because of damage to a bridge and likely to remain so for some time.
- B6057 - Unstone - closed because of damage to a culvert.
- Gashouse Lane, Eckington - closed because of damage to the road from flooding.
Hope Valley Line reopens after flooding at Edale
Amber Valley, South Derbyshire and Erewash
- Heage Lane, Etwall - closed because of flooding.
- B5010 Main Road, Borrowash to Thulston - closed because of flooding.
- Birkin Lane, Wingerworth – road closed at junctions of Pearce Lane, Bolehill Lane and Malthouse Lane because of flooding caused by a water leak
- Ingleby Lane, Swarkestone - closed because of flooding.