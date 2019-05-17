Major plans to improve Derbyshire road to go on display

Major plans to improve a Derbyshire road will go on display next month.

The £1,179,000 scheme to improve a four-mile stretch of the A619 - known as Thirteen Bends, from Baslow to Bakewell - will be on display at two Derbyshire County Council public events.

They will be held at:

- Medway Community Centre, New Street, Bakewell – Tuesday June 4, from 3.30pm to 8.30pm

- Baslow Village Hall, Baslow – Thursday June 6, from 3pm to 8.30pm



Attendees will be able to look at a display of proposed improvements which include junction and road marking improvements, adjustments to the camber of the road, new footpath connections, embankment slope changes and vegetation clearance to improve visibility.



Feedback from the sessions will be used to fine-tune designs for the improvements, which are set to start later this year.

Councillor Simon Spencer, cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, said: “Keeping Derbyshire’s roads safe is a top priority for us and the funding we’ve been given means we can now progress these safety measures."



The improvements are being made possible after the council successfully bid for the cash from the Department for Transport’s Safer Roads Fund.