Major High Peak road to close for more than a week

A major High Peak road is set to close during the day for more than a week for retaining wall repairs.

The A5004 Long Hill will be closed for a distance of five kilometres from the junction with Goyts Lane to the junction with Folds Lane.

The closure will run from 9am to 5pm daily from October 28 to November 6.

An alternative route will be available via the A6 through Dove Holes and along the Chapel by-pass.

Derbyshire County Council said the road will re-open as soon as the work is finished and this may be earlier than advertised.

It added that access will be maintained whenever possible on the affected length of road.

