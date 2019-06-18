Major Derbyshire road reopens following 'serious collision'

A major Derbyshire road which was "closed to all traffic" after a serious collision has reopened following a police investigation.

The A52 between Derby and Ashbourne has been closed for most of the morning while emergency services conducted investigations into a serious collision.

Police have reopened the road.

Police have reopened the road.

The incident happened on the A52 at Brailsford and closed the road in both directions between Derby and Ashbourne.

READ MORE: Derbyshire road 'closed to all traffic' after serious collision
No injuries have been confirmed by Derbyshire Police or EMAS at this time.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to thank people for their patience while we dealt with an incident on the A52 in Brailsford. We can now confirm the road has reopened."