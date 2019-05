A major Buxton road has re-opened after a car fire earlier this morning.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Fairfield Road at 9.10am.

Firefighters at the scene - taken by Ben Jammin.

The blaze caused damage to the road, which had to be closed for several hours and police asked people to avoid the area.

However, the road has now re-opened.

A police spokesman said: "Thank you for your patience while we dealt with the recovery.