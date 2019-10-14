Lib Dem candidate champions new rail link for High Peak

A new £25m rail link could transform train travel for High Peak passengers, a candidate bidding to become the area's next MP has claimed.

Guy Kiddey, who is standing as the Liberal Democrats’ prospective parliamentary candidate, has floated the idea of constructing a spur off the Buxton line near Chapel-en-le-Frith to open up new passenger routes including a direct link between Buxton and Sheffield.

The project, he says, would involve upgrading the signalling on the existing freight-only route through the centre of the Chapel-en-le-Frith, which links to the Hope Valley line near Chapel Milton, reopening Chapel's central station and building a spur just beyond Chapel High School so it joins to the Buxton line.

The spur would run for approximately half a mile over a new embankment or purpose-built ramp at a cost of between £15m and £25m, says Mr Kiddey, who has raised the proposed link with rail consultants.

“This initiative would transform travel not just in High Peak, but also between Sheffield and Manchester. It would open up new routes for commuters and visitors alike," the candidate said.

Guy Kiddey, the Liberal Democrats prospective parliamentary candidate for the High Peak.

“If there is one single way to get traffic off the road, boost the regional economy, and make life easier for High Peak and neighbouring residents, this is it.”

