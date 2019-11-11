Latest list of road closures after Derbyshire floods

Here is the latest list of road closures for Derbyshire after widespread flooding across the county.
Derbyshire County Council said: "Please check before travelling and do not drive into flood water or drive on roads that are closed. The following roads are currently closed."
Derbyshire Dales
Abney Road, Abney to the Gliding Club
North East Derbyshire and Bolsover
Buttermilk Lane, Shuttlewood
B6057 - Unstone
Amber Valley, South Derbyshire, Erewash
Heage Lane, Etwall
B5010 Main Road, Borrowash to Thulston
The authority added there was lot of standing water on roads due to a night of rain, so drivers should take extra care.
