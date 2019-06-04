Traffic queuing for the Chatsworth Flower Show

Heading to the RHS Chatsworth Flower Show? Check our essential traffic update

Visitors are set to descend on Chatsworth from June 5 until June 9 as the attraction's popular flower show gets underway.

Here is your guide to the roadworks in the area to ensure you spend more time getting gardening inspiration than sitting in long tailbacks. Organisers suggest arriving as early as possible, and the car parks open from 8am.

A section of the B6012 From Chatsworth House to One Arch Bridge, Chatsworth has stop/go boards up until June 28 for road resurfacing works.
The B6012 at Rowsley Road, Beeley also has stop/go boards up until June 28.
BT works could slow traffic on the A6 Dale Road North, Rowsley,
There are stop/go boards on the B5055 Bole Hill, Bakewell until June 7 while road resurfacing takes place
