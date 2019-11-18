Full list of Derbyshire roads that are closed or affected after flooding

These Derbyshire roads remain closed or have been affected due to flooding.
The information has been provided by Derbyshire County Council, who are still urging drivers to take extra care.
The authority says it will also be gritting primary routes in the north of the county as temperatures are set to drop today (Monday, November 18).
Derbyshire Dales and High Peak
Abney Road, Abney to the Gliding Club - closed because of a landslip and likely to remain so for some time
Park Lane, Rodsley, Ashbourne - closed because of flood damage
North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield and Bolsover
Birkin Lane, Wingerworth - road closed at junctions of Pearce Lane, Bolehill Lane and Malthouse Lane because of flooding caused by a water leak
Gashouse Lane, Eckington - closed because of damage to the road from flooding
Press Lane, Tupton - passable with care
Amber Valley, South Derbyshire and Erewash
B5010 Borrowash Lane, Ambaston - closed because of flooding
Ambaston Lane, Ambaston - closed because of flooding
Ingleby Lane, Swarkestone - closed because of flooding
Church Lane, Barrow upon Trent - closed because of flooding
Burton Road, Coton in the Elms (near junction with New Road) - passable with care
Station Lane, Walton on Trent - passable with care
Buckford Lane, Stenson Fields - closed because of flooding
Wilne Cross, Breaston - passable with care
