Emergency services attend four vehicle crash on A623 Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Police and firefighters have been dealing with a four-vehicle crash on the A623. Crews from Buxton fire station attended the collision on Hernstone Lane, Peak Forest at around 4pm. Hernstone Lane, Peak Forest Four vehicles were involved but no-one was trapped, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said. Buxton resident fears ‘utter chaos’ when new A6 roundabout is built