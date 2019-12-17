Derbyshire Renault driver gets stuck in the mud after cop car challenge

A reckless motorist soon found he was out of his depth when he tried to follow a police 4x4 through a deep puddle.

Police in Derbyshire said a farmer was forced to help to remove him.

Renault tries to drive through big puddle and fails

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted: “A lesson from our driver training department today.

“4x4 training being delivered in a Landcruiser to navigate this.

“Another driver sees us glide through so tries it in his Renault Mégane, immediately getting stuck.

“Farmer helping to remove. Know your vehicle capabilities. #4x4”