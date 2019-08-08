Delays on railway service through Nottingham and Chesterfield after train 'hit herd of deer'

Trains travelling through Nottingham and Sheffield to Norwich and Liverpool are experiencing heavy delays after one train hit a herd of deer.

The 5.33am train on Thursday (August 8) hit the herd near Thetford, causing delays to the service connecting Nottingham and Sheffield to cities such as Norwich, Manchester and Liverpool.

Expect delays on the East Midlands Train service from Liverpool to Nottingham to Norwich.

The line also passes through Langley Mill, Alfreton, Hope and Edale, and passengers in these areas are advised to expect delays.

According to Network Rail the train was badly damaged and engineers have been sent out to remove the train.

The passengers on the train have been taken off.

East Midlands Trains has reported delays on the line.

A spokesman said: "A train has reported hitting an obstruction on the line in the Thetford area. This is between Norwich and Ely and is disrupting our trains on the Liverpool/Nottingham/Norwich route.

"At present the train that has hit the obstruction is unable to move, the driver is speaking with their control team to try and resolve the problem.

"All of our train services are unable to run between Ely and Norwich because of the congestion caused in the area."