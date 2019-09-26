Chapel-en-le-Frith road to reopen as £750,000 culvert repairs near completion

A main road in Chapel-en-le-Frith is due to reopen next week following major work to fix a broken culvert.

Sheffield Road, from the junction with Market Street to the junction with Frith Knoll Road, has been closed since April 29 while the existing culvert is replaced with a pre-cast reinforced concrete culvert.

Derbyshire County Council said one lane of Sheffield Road is expected to reopen on Monday September 30, with temporary traffic lights in place.

The one-way diversion along Hayfield Road is also set to be lifted.

Welcoming the news, Robert Largan, the Conservative Candidate for High Peak, said: "The diversion has been a huge pain for local people in Chapel and has caused problems for many local businesses too.

"I'm really pleased that Sheffield Road is finally re-opening and on schedule."

The repair work, costing around £750,000, was undertaken after a routine inspection found serious structural issues with the culvert – which runs under Sheffield Road, just outside Derbyshire County Council’s highways depot.

Large cracks were found in the stone slab sections covering the culvert and structural defects were found in the masonry arches that support Sheffield Road.

A county council spokesperson said: "If these structural issues had been left unfixed Sheffield Road could have been left at risk of collapse.

"Gas, electric, water, sewage pipes and phone cables – which also run under the road – could also have been damaged leading to flooding."