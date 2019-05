A road in Buxton has been closed while firefighters tackle a car fire.

Derbyshire Constabulary have urged residents to avoid Fairfield Road while the closure is in place.

Firefighters at the scene - taken by Ben Jammin.

Firefighters are still at the scene.

Police were called to the scene at 9.10am.

A police spokesman said: "The road is closed due to the car fire. There may be some disruption to traffic.

"The fire is believed to have caused damage to the road.

"The road will be closed until further notice."