1. Annesley Road, Hucknall Road closure on Annesley Road, Hucknall, due to new drainage connection, by Notts County Council. Delays likely until September 27, 2019.

2. A609 Bywell Lane, Belper Road closure on A609 Bywell Lane, Kilburn, Belper, due to surface dressing, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until September 30, 2019.

3. Kirkby Road, Sutton in Ashfield Traffic control (multi-way signals) at Kirkby Road, Sutton in Ashfield, from junction with Spring Road to Collins Avenue, due to water main renewal, by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until September 30, 2019.

4. B6024 Newcastle Avenue, Worksop Traffic control (two-way signals) at B6024 Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, due to works being carried out by Notts County Council. Delays likely until September 28, 2019.

