Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from October 8

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Road closure A38 (westbound) South Northmanton, from East Midland Designer Outlet, off slip to M1 junction 29 interchange, by Derbyshire County Council. In place until 5am, October 16, 2019.

1. A38 South Normanton

Road closure on A610 Kimberley/Eastwood Bypass, eastbound and westbound between A608 off slip road and A610 on slip at Langley Mill Interchange. Delays likely until October 12, 2019.

2. A610 Kimberley and Eastwood Bypass

Road Closure on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, by Notts County Council. In place until 5.30am, October 12, 2019.

3. Chesterfield Road South, Manfield

Traffic control (multi-way signals) at A6 Matlock Street, Bakewell, at A619 roundabout, Bakewell, due to carriageway resurfacing, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until October 11, 2019.

4. A6 Matlock Street, Bakewell

