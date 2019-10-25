Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from October 25
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
1. A517 Ashbourne Road, Belper
Traffic control (two-way signals) on A517 Ashbourne Road, Belper, to install new duct, by BT, Delays likely until November 1, 2019.
2. Church Street, Eastwood
Road closure on Church Street, Eastwood, due to small main repair, by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until October 28, 2019.
3. A60 Doncaster Road, Costhorpe
Traffic control (two-way signals) on A60 Doncaster Road, Costhorpe, due to works being carried out by Virgin Media. Delays likely until November 13, 2019.
4. A6 Haddon Road, Bakewell
Traffic control (two-way signals) on A6 Haddon Road, Bakewell, on the A6 Haddon House, to trace then excavate to repair gas escape, by Cadent. Delays likely until October 30, 2019.
