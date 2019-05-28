Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from May 28
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.
1. A60 Sandy Lane, Worksop
Traffic control (two-way signals) at A60 Sandy Lane, Worksop, due to works being carried out by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until May 29, 2019.
Google Street View
other
2. A610 Cromford Road, Langley Mill, Heanor
Traffic control (two-way signals) at A610 Cromford Road, Langley Mill, Heanor, Derbyshire, to erect new lighting columns, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until May 30, 2019.
Google Street View
other
3. Bullbridge Hill, Ambergate, Belper
Traffic control (two-way signals) at Bullbridge Hill, Ambergate, Belper, on the bend next to The Beeches, due to rebuilding of a wall, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until June 14, 2019.
Google Street View
ugc
4. A6007 Chalons Way, Ilkeston
Lane closure on A6007 Chalons Way, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, due to works being carried out by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until December 1, 2019.
Google Street View
other
View more