Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from June 19
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
Wednesday 19 June 2019 13:03
For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.
1. A6 Buxton Road, Bakewell
Traffic control (two-way signals) at A6 Buxton Road, Bakewell, due to footway repave, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until July 12, 2019.
Google Street View
other
2. B6045, A60 Carlton Road, Worksop
Some carriageway incursion at B6045, A60 Carlton Road, Worksop, due to works by BT. Delays possible until June 25, 2019.
Google Street View
other
3. A619 Worksop Road, Clowne
Traffic control (multi-way signals) at A619 Worksop Road, Clowne, due to new site entrance, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until July 28, 2019.
Google Street view
other
4. B6012 Chatsworth Road, Derbyshire
Traffic control (two-way signals) at B6012 Chatsworth Road, Edensor, Derbyshire, at Calton Lees and Cavendish Hall to replace two cattle grids, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until June 28, 2019.
Google Street View
other
View more