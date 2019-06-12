Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from June 12
1. A38 Southbound
The A38 southbound between the junctions with the A610 and the A61 Derby, due to barrier repairs, by Highways England. Delays possible until 6am, June 29, 2019.
2. A609 Bywell Lane, Belper
Traffic control (stop/go boards) at A609 Bywell Lane, Kilburn, Belper, due to surface dressing, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until August 2, 2019.
3. Macclesfield Old Road, Buxton
Traffic control (two-way signals) at Macclesfield Old Road, Buxton, to the junction of A53 Leek Road, due to works being carried out by Severn Trent Water. Delays possible until September 20, 2019.
4. A6007 Market Street, Heanor
Traffic control (two-way signals) at A6007 Market Street, Heanor, due to laying of new mains, by Cadent. Delays likely until June 17, 2019.
