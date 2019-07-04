Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from July 4
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.
1. A6 Buxton Road, Bakewell
Traffic control (two-way signals) at A6 Buxton Road, Bakewell, due to footway repave, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until July 12, 2019.
Google Street View
other
2. A57 Worksop Bypass
Road closure on A57 Worksop Bypass, Worksop, at the Woodsetts roundabout to its junction with Claylands Avenue, due to resurfacing works, by Notts County Council. Delays likely until July 10, 2019.
Google Street View
other
3. B6179 Alfreton Road, Little Eaton
Traffic control (stop/go boards) at B6179 Alfreton Road, Little Eaton, Derby, due to surface dressing, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until August 2, 2019.
Google Street View
other
4. B6026 Huthwaite Road, Sutton in Ashfield
Some carriageway incursion at B6026 Huthwaite Road, Sutton in Ashfield, due to renewal of boundary box, by Severn Trent Water. Delays possible until July 8, 2019.
Google Street View
other
View more