Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from July 30
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
Tuesday 30 July 2019 13:32
For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.
1. Mansfield Road, Worksop
Some carriageway incursion on A619, A60 Mansfield Road, Worksop, due to footway repairs, by Notts County Council. Delays possible until August 2, 2019.
Google Street View
other
2. A60 Church Road, Church Warsop
Traffic control (multi-way signals) at A60 Church Road, Church Warsop, opposite the junction with Hetts Lane to the junction with Bishops Walk, due to works being carried out by Virgin Media. Delays likely until August 23, 2019.
Google Street View
other
3. Dungeley Hill, Belper
Traffic control (two-way signals) at Dungeley Hill, Heage, Belper, due to pipe repair, by Severn Trent Water. Delays possible until August 1, 2019.
Google Street View
other
4. Grey Street, Eastwood
Some carriageway incursion on Grey Street, Eastwood, due to cable overlay, by Western Power Distribution. Delays possible until August 14, 2019.
Google Street View
other
View more