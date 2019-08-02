Check out the traffic and travel where you are.

Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from August 2

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Traffic control (stop/go boards) on Gregorys Way, White Moor, Belper, due to surface dressing, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays possible until August 16, 2019.

1. Gregorys Way, Belper

Road closure on Owday Lane, Worksop, due to surface dressing and associated works, by Notts County Council. Delays likely until September 15, 2019.

2. Owday Lane, Worksop

Some carriageway incursion on Rutland Road, Jacksdale, to install polyduct in footway, by BT. Delays possible until August 6, 2019.

3. Rutland Road, Jacksdale

Road closure on Salters Lane, Matlock, in carriageway outside Masson Mount, due to gas escape repair, by Cadent. Delays likely until August 6, 2019.

4. Salters Lane, Matlock

