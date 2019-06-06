A6 crash causing rush hour delays for High Peak motorists

Rush-hour drivers are facing delays this afternoon following a crash on the A6 between Buxton and Chapel-en-le-Frith.

The accident, involving two vehicles, happened on the A6 at Barmoor Clough shortly before 4pm.

Police said there were no reports of any injuries.

However a spokesperson said the wheels had become detached from one of the vehicles.

They added: "Recovery is on its way but the incident is causing some traffic issues in the area.

"We are working to get the road cleared as quickly as possible, but in the meantime we would advise drivers to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible."

Public transport in the area has also been affected, with added delays due to a broken down lorry on Fairfield Road in Buxton.