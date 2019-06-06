A6 crash causes rush hour delays for High Peak motorists

Rush-hour drivers faced delays this afternoon following a crash on the A6 between Buxton and Chapel-en-le-Frith.

The accident, involving two vehicles, happened on the A6 at Barmoor Clough shortly before 4pm.

Police said there were no reports of any injuries.

However a spokesperson said the wheels had become detached from one of the vehicles.

They added that the incident "caused some traffic issues" while the vehicles were recovered.

Public transport in the area was also affected, with added delays due to a broken down lorry on Fairfield Road in Buxton.