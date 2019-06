A section of the A53 in the Staffordshire Moorlands has reopened following a crash on Saturday morning.

Police and firefighters attended the scene of the collision, near to The Winking Man pub at Upper Hulme.

The incident involved three vehicles, one of which was a delivery van.

No details have been given of any injuries.

The road was reopened shortly before 1pm.

