5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Greek island of Crete

The Greek island of Crete - a popular destination for British holidaymakers - has been hit by a 5.2 magnitude earthquake.

The tremor occurred at just before 8am near the capital city Heraklion, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute.

No damage or injurieus have been reported.

Some Twitter users who were on the island at the time didn't even realise there had been an earthquake.

One said: "Woken by the earthquake in Crete this morning, didn’t even realise it was an earthquake, straight back to sleep."

But Louise Beale definitely felt it, and posted: "Currently on holiday in Crete and did genuinely feel my bed shaking this morning and - trust me - there was no other explanation for it! #crete #earthquake #theearthmoved."