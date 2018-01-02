Search

Toy appeal for youngsters fleeing domestic abuse in High Peak

Morrisons Buxton Christmas toy appeal
Supermarket customers gave generously to ensure children fleeing domestic abuse had a Christmas present.

Customers and staff at Morrisons Buxton donated to a toy appeal for domestic abuse charity Crossroads Derbyshire.

Vicky Bunnage, business officer at Crossroads Derbyshire, said: “It’s so difficult for families fleeing domestic abuse, and at this time of year it’s so important to provide a bit of Christmas cheer. We’re so grateful to Morrison’s in Buxton for thinking of us and supporting families in need in our community.”