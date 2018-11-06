Tools stolen from van in Buxton- can you help?

Derbyshire Police is appealing for information after two drills and a grinder were stolen from a van in Buxton.

The tools were taken from a Ford Transit, parked on Heath Street, sometime overnight between Thursday, October 18 and Friday, October 19.

A police spokeswoman said: "Did you see or hear anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident?

"If so, or if you have any information which could help with our inquiries, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

"Please quote the reference number 18*502656 and name of the officer in the case, PCSO Linda Cook, in any correspondence."

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.