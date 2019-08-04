Toddbrook Reservoir: Latest pictures show efforts to drain Whaley Bridge dam
These pictures show the efforts by engineers and members of the emergency services to pump water from Toddbrook Reservoir, the spillway of which has been damaged.
Police said on Sunday afternoon the water level in the Whaley Bridge dam had been reduced by "just over three metres", but that "the threat to life remains very high" with bad weather forecast for later in the day. A yellow warning for scattered heavy showers, thunderstorms and torrential downpours is in force until midnight.
Firefighters carry water pumping equipment near the bank of Toddbrook Reservoir. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images.