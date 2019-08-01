Toddbrook Reservoir incident - what we know so far

Emergency services are currently in attendance at Toddbrook Reservoir in Whaley Bridge following reports of damage to one of the reservoir walls.

Here's what we know so far:

Police at Toddbrook Reservoir

* Photos sent in by readers appear to show damage to part of the wall, caused by the recent heavy rainfall.

* A number of road closures with local diversions are currently in place.

* Police say there is currently no evacuation taking place in Whaley Bridge, but business owners, and people who are not residents of the area, are being advised to leave the area.

* Reservoir owners, the Canal & River Trust, have a team of engineers on site assessing the damage.

* A further warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office and is in force from noon until 8pm.