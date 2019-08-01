Toddbrook Reservoir dam wall damage: pictures from the scene

Police have confirmed that an evacuation of Whaley Bridge is underway due to the ongoing situation at the reservoir. The Environment Agency has issued a severe flooding alert for the town, warning of danger to life, and states that river levels in the River Goyt could rise rapidly as a result of water coming from the reservoir. For the latest, click here for our live feed.

The damage to one of the panels on the reservoir wall. Photo by Phil Smith. other Buy a Photo

