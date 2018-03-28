Today's weather forecast for East Midlands

This is the weather forecast for today across East Midlands, according to the Met Office.

Today will be cloudy with a spell of more persistent rain across the southern half of the region through much of the working day. Showers in the north then spreading across the region with some brightness. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Tonight will see residual showers at first, dying out to leave a dry night with clear spells, and with light winds a widespread frost is likely, along with some fog patches. Minimum temperature -1 °C.