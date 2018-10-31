Thrills and chills as Buxton Poppy Run raises £700 for Royal British Legion

Buxton’s poppy appeal has already been making great strides.

Runners and walkers of all ages stepped out to take part in the Buxton Poppy Run on Saturday morning, raising £700 towards the Buxton branch of the Royal British Legion’s annual appeal.

The event was in aid of the Royal British Legion poppy appeal.

Participants braved wintry showers as they set off from outside the Argyle Nursing Home on Broad Walk at 11am, pounding a five-kilometre route which involved three laps of the pathways in and around the Pavilion Gardens.

Poppy run co-ordinator Bob Nicol said the event, now in its fifth year, continued to prove popular.

“We had people travelling from as far as Skegness and Milton Keynes to take part,” he said.

“Overall it all went very well despite the typical Buxton weather, and we raised £700 which was very good.”

Wintry showers were par for the course.

John Sullivan braves the elements.