Three women hit in High Peak crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a serious collision in which three pedestrians were hit by a car.

At around 7.30pm on Saturday (December 2) a Renault Captur struck three women as they crossed High Street East in Glossop.

The women – one in her 20s and two in their 50s - did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Police believe there were several witnesses who had left the scene before officers arrived, or who left before they were able to ask for their contact details.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Leanne Nichols or PC Matthew Cox on 101.

Alternatively, send them a message online by visiting the Contact Us section http://www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.