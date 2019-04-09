Three-foot wide hole leaves OAPs trapped in homes

OAPs trapped in their homes by a five foot hole in the pavement outside the Hayfield Bungalows where they live say they are being treated with ‘contempt’.

The three feet wide hole means pensioners are forced to ‘wade’ through a ‘river of mud and sludge’ on an alternative footpath in the opposite direction to get into and leave their homes.

The water-filled hole on Shudehill Close has not been tended by any workmen since it was dug more than eight weeks ago by Severn Trent Water - who say the leaking pipe they discovered is not their responsibility. Water services company United Utilities said investigations at the location had shown showed their sewer was flowing as normal and there were ‘no faults or leaks’.

A spokesman said if there were leaks on a drainage pipe ‘then it must be a private pipe’.

Meanwhile elderly residents with poor mobility are left to hobble through the often flooded path in the opposite direction towards Kinder Road.

Michelle Southern, 53, befriender of an 89-year-old pensioner on the close said: “When it’s wet weather it’s really bad - they can’t get out - they’re having to try and get through a flood of water with mobility walkers.

“Nobody seems to be taking responsibility for this and something needs to be done.”

Joyce Statham, 79 - whose property is also affected - told how passers-by were regularly ruining her garden by ‘tramping’ over it get around the large hole.

She said: “It’s been stressful at times.”

A spokesman for High Peak Borough Council said: “We are contacting the water companies responsible to request that they make the site safe whilst they complete these works.”