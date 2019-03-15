This is where speed cameras will be in Derbyshire for the next two weeks

Speed cameras will be at the following locations across Derbyshire until March 27.
Common Rd, Church Gresley
A623 Stoney Middleton
A517 Belper to Ashbourne
Pastures Hill, Littleover
Cole Lane, Borrowash
Blagreaves Lane, Derby
Milton Rd, Repton
Turnlee Rd, Glossop
A6 Dove Holes
A623 Peak Forest
Street Lane, Denby
Hillside, Rd, Linton
London Rd, Derby
Belper Rd, Bargate
B6179 Swanwick
Mansfield Rd, Hillstown
Wingfield Rd, Alfreton
A6 Allestree
A626 Gamesley
A626 Charlesworth
Stretton Rd, Morton
Main Rd, Morton
Whitecotes Lane, Chesterfield
Birkin Lane, Temple Normanton
Gosforth Drive, Dronfield Woodhouse
Bowshaw, Dronfield
Stubley Lane, Dronfield
B6050 Cutthorpe
A511 Bretby
B600 Alfreton
A6007 Ilkeston
A623 Peak Forest
A514 Derby
A511 Swadlincote
A619 Chesterfield
B6056 Eckington
A57 Glossop & Dinting Vale
A6096 Spondon
B6540 Sawley A444 Overseal