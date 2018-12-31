This is how the weather is looking on New Year's Eve

It's the last day of 2018 and this is how the weather forecast is looking this New Year's Eve.

The Met Office is forecasting a generally cloudy day, especially over the Peak District with some drizzle possible at first. Brighter to the east, with cloud breaking in places to give some sunny spells. Winds increasing from the north through the day, but feeling mild throughout. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Tonight it will be breezy and mostly cloudy. Patchy rain possible in the west during the early hours, but much of this restricted to the hills. Minimum temperature 6 °C.