This is how the weather is looking in Derbyshire this weekend

December is well underway and as the festive fun ramps up, many people will be wondering what the weekend has in store weather-wise.

Here's what the Met Office says the weather will be like in Derbyshire this weekend.

What will the weather be like in Derbyshire this weekend?

Saturday will start very windy with gales over hills. Showers will ease during the morning, allowing longer sunny spells but further showers will spread throughout the afternoon and evening. The maximum temperature will be 10°C.

On Sunday, showers will clear south-east and it will often be sunny but cold.