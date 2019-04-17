This is how many potholes Derbyshire County Council fixed last year - and how much they paid out in compensation to drivers

Derbyshire County Council repaired almost 67,000 potholes on our roads last year, according to new statistics.

The council fixed 66,869 potholes in 2018, a huge increase from 36,643 in 2017.

The council is to receive an extra 1m from the government this year to fix potholes.

In terms of compensation relating to potholes, the council paid out £303,915.38 from 530 claims in 2018 and £414,111.78 from 147 claims in 2017.

The statistics were obtained through a Freedom of Information request by the Derbyshire Times to the council.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We fixed more potholes last year than the year before because there were more to fix. We had a worse winter weather-wise which caused more potholes. Because we allocated more money we were able to fix potholes more quickly than we had before."

The council said there was no comparable data for the number of potholes before 2017.

However, data for compensation paid out shows:

- £594,069.11 on 302 claims in 2016

- £572,236.61 on 604 claims in 2015

- £565,781.50 on 427 claims in 2014

- £537,554.31 on 375 claims in 2013

Last month we reported how Derbyshire County Council is to receive an extra £1million from the government to mend potholes.

Councillor Simon Spencer, the council cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, said: “We know that potholes are an ongoing concern for local residents which is why we are committed to fixing them as a top priority.

“Last year we invested an extra £6m and put on extra gangs of road workers with specialist machinery to mend potholes.

“But we recognise there is still more to do so this extra £1m plus is very much welcome. It will help us continue to improve our roads, making them safer and getting them into a condition where they are better-placed to withstand future bad weather.”

