This historic Buxton building has been shortlisted in awards championing the UK's best architecture

One of Buxton’s most significant public buildings, which has undergone a major restoration, has been shortlisted for a top award.

The Pavilion Gardens’ Octagon and Bench Architects - who were appointed to design and oversee the revamp - have been named as one of 12 East Midlands finalists in the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) 2019 Awards.

Inside the restored Octagon hall at the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton.

The Grade II-listed Octagon hall reopened in September following the completion of a major £3m restoration.

The citation for the shortlisted project reads: "Following feasibility studies and condition surveys initiated by High Peak Borough Council, the Octagon concert hall was closed on safety grounds. The architects were then appointed to design and oversee the complete restoration and reordering of the Octagon and associated areas.

"The works have implemented selected parts of the feasibility study proposals, whilst improving problematic and technically inadequate construction details, and simplifying access for future planned maintenance."

The other projects that have been shortlisted are:

- Brackley Town Hall, Northamptonshire (Haverstock)

- Confetti Campus, Nottingham (Allan Joyce Architects)

- Dancing Flowers of Doe Lea, Derbyshire (Tonkin Liu)

- Hannington Farm, Northamptonshire (James Gorst Architects)

- Heart for Hathersage, Derbyshire (Architect Studio Gedye with Ares)

- Nevill Holt Opera, Leicestershire, Witherford (Watson Mann)

- Northampton International Academy (Architecture Initiative)

- Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre, Nottinghamshire (JDDK Architects)

- Stackyard, Derbyshire (James Boon Architects)

- Teaching and Learning Building, University of Nottingham (Make Architects)

- University of Northampton Learning Hub (MCW Architects)

All the shortlisted projects will be assessed by a regional jury, and the winners announced at an awards evening in May.

RIBA East Midlands Chair, Sam Culling, said: “It’s fantastic to see 12 projects shortlisted for the RIBA East Midlands 2019 Awards.

“The quality and range of the schemes selected, including several by regionally-based practices, is testament to the exemplary standard of architecture that this region has to offer.”

Regional award winners will be considered for a highly-coveted RIBA National Award in recognition of their architectural excellence, the results of which will be announced in June.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize for the best building of the year will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects.