Thieves target cars left on Derbyshire’s snowy roads.

Opportunistic thieves have been targeting cars which have been abandoned in the snow and smashing the windows to search for valuables.

Overnight, between Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10 three cars have been targeted on Ringinlow Road in Hathersage all of them have had the front offside window smashed.

Three vehicles have been targeted already

A spokesman for the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: “Please can we also take this opportunity to urge motorists to only make journeys in the severe weather conditions when absolutely necessary.

“If you have no choice but to abandon your vehicle, please ensure it is emptied of all valuables, alarms are set and recovery is arranged at the earliest opportunity.”