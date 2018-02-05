Thief jailed after he targeted Derbyshire village

A thief who targeted the village of Eyam has been jailed for more than two years.

Gavin Causer, 34, of Hickling Court, Mansfield, was sentenced to 33 months after pleading guilty to burglary and two counts of theft from a car.

No separate penalties were given for using a vehicle without insurance or driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

The crimes took place in Eyam in August last year. Two cars were targeted in the village and a sat nav was stolen from one and a sat nav and power tools from the other.

A house in Church Street was broken into and a laptop and mobile phone were taken.

Causer was sentenced at Derby Crown Court on Thursday, January 11.