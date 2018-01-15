Thief is fined after two raids at Boots

A thief has been ordered to pay £195 after she twice struck at Chesterfield’s Boots store.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 10 how Kathryn Hill, 42, of Hatton Drive, Holme Hall, Chesterfield, admitted two counts of theft after stealing perfume on November 24 and 25.

She told police she had stolen perfume to help pay bills.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said she is on benefits and housing debts were causing difficulties.

Magistrates fined Hill £80 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and £38.50 compensation.