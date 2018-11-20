Thief faked it on crutches in the Peak District before running away with stolen jackets

A desperate thief pretended to be on crutches before he stole coats from an outdoor pursuits shop and ran away at speed to a waiting getaway car.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 16 how Shane Daley, 45, formerly of Rutland Terrace, Barlow, targeted the Outside Limited shop, on Main Road, Hathersage, and stole six jackets worth £540.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “A member of staff at another business described seeing a male in a shop using crutches to get around and she was suspicious of him and kept an eye on him.

“He was seen to go into the Outside store and she went across and told members of staff there about her concerns.

“A member of staff from Outside Limited describes seeing the defendant on crutches and he suddenly dropped the crutches and ran past the till towards the doors.”

Mrs Allsop added that Daley was chased but he managed to get into the passenger side of a vehicle which sped off towards Bamford after the raid in June.

The court heard how Daley was identified by CCTV footage and he was arrested in July.

Mrs Allsop said there were aggravating features to the theft such as Daley’s previous convictions including 43 thefts and kindred offences and that he pretended to use crutches and fled in a getaway car with suspected false plates.

Daley, now of Stradbroke Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to the theft.

The probation service stated that Daley has been complying with them and has been co-operating with negative drug tests and he is to receive a mental health assessment.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said: “There seems to be many positive signs and I would say when he had appeared in court previously these positive signs weren’t present and that was why he ended-up serving custodial sentences.

“He’s been involved in the use of drugs since 1991 and his drug has been crack-cocaine.

“The majority of his offending has been while he was using drugs or to facilitate the purchase of drugs.”

Mr Strelley added: “At the time of this offence he was using drugs but he says he he’s been clean for five months and it’s the cleanest he’s been since 1991.”

Magistrates sentenced Daley to nine weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £540 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and a £115 victim surcharge.