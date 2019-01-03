These are the new laws coming into force in 2019 and how they will affect you
A raft of new laws are being introduced in 2019 including changes to MOT tests, the introduction of EU 'settled status' for residents and changes to pay.
1. 1. The Minimum Wage is going UP
Both the National Living Wage (NLW) and National Minimum Wage (NMW) rates will increase in April 2019. For those aged over 25 it, will rise to 8.21. For those 21 to 24, it will go up from 7.38 to 7.70.
The income tax threshold will increase to 12,500 in April 2019. That means you'll earn more before paying tax on your earnings, saving you 130 a year. The 40% tax threshold has also increased to 50,000.