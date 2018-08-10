The best and worst GP practices in and around Buxton as rated by you

The Buxton Advertiser can today reveal a list of the best and worst GP surgeries in and around Buxton, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a ten mile radius of Buxton.

Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others. The survey is sent out twice a year to more than 1 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in and around Buxton, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Data for some practices was not available. To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.

* Dr Cox - Taddington Branch Surgery, Main Road, Taddington - 96.9% would recommend

* Tideswell Surgery, Parke Road, Tideswell- 96.9% would recommend

* Litton Branch Surgery, Litton Village Hall, Litton - 96.9% would recommend

* Dr Cox - Bradwell Branch Surgery, Bradwell Memorial Hall, Bradwell - 96.9% would recommend

* The Schoolhouse Surgery, 2 Buxton Old Road, Disley - 96.6% would recommend

* Bradwell Surgery, Netherside, Bradwell - 95.3% would recommend

* Evelyn Medical Centre, Marsh Avenue, Hope - 90.5% would recommend

* Stewart Medical Centre, 15 Hartington Road, Buxton - 89.7% would recommend

* The Old Bank Surgery, Market Street, Hayfield - 88.5% would recommend

* Sett Valley Medical Centre, Hyde Bank Road, New Mills - 88.5% would recommend

* Elmwood Medical Centre, 7 Burlington Road, Buxton - 88.5% would recommend

* Arden House Medical Practice, Sett Close, New Mills - 87.8% would recommend

* Arden House Surgery, 15/17 New Mills Road, Hayfield - 87.8% would recommend

* Hurst & Hurst, Dig Street, Hartington - 85.3% would recommend

* Goyt Valley Medical Practice, Chapel Street, Whaley Bridge - 84.4% would recommend

Goyt Valley Medical Practice, Eccles Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith - 84.4% would recommend

* Buxton Medical Practice, 2 Temple Road, Buxton - 82.3% would recommend

* Thornbrook Surgery, Thornbrook Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith - 72.5% would recommend

* Thornbrook Surgery, Station Road, Chinley - 72.5% would recommend