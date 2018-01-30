Tesco trolley-dash thief awaits sentencing after her case is further adjourned

A trolley-dash thief who stole £351.36 of groceries has had her sentencing date further adjourned.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Monday, January 29, how Angela Lane, 45, of Beighton Street, Ripley, stole £351.36 worth of groceries from Tesco Extra, on Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield, on December 21, as she fled with a trolley full of goods.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley told a previous hearing Lane’s trolley-dash theft was committed after she had also stolen Gucci Guilty and Dolce and Gabbana fragrances valued at £243 from Boots, on Lower Pavement, in Chesterfield, on November 28.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the two thefts from Boots and Tesco.

Lane told police she had stolen the fragrances for Christmas presents after she had suffered a drugs relapse and her defence solicitor John Last previously stated that Lane has been struggling to cope while under-going tests for cancer.

The defendant also has previous convictions including a trolley-dash theft at Tesco, in Alfreton, committed on December 18, 2015, and one at Sainsbury’s, in Ripley, committed on April 23, 2016.

Her case was considered on Monday and it was further adjourned until February 12.